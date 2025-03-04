Rough Seas Ahead: Steering the Military Profession

The cyclone of rapid-fire actions taken by the Trump administration in its first weeks has affected every part of the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and military services. The Feb. 21 summary dismissal of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and many other uniformed senior leaders without explanation was simply unprecedented, and signaled a serious assault on U.S. civil-military norms. Never before have so many senior military officers been fired without clear cause, much less at the beginning of a new president’s term. Some of the key cornerstones of the military — and the long-standing profession of arms — seem to be under direct attack.

In this disruptive and unsettling environment, we fear that leaders across the force may begin to question the value of their service — and their future prospects in an increasingly politicized force. We’ve already heard many of our military colleagues express growing concerns about the president’s apparent sympathy for Russia while spurning Ukraine and NATO; the sudden removal of the military’s top lawyers because they could pose “roadblocks” to the president’s orders; and the chilling effect of firing seasoned uniformed leaders, typically without explanation — especially women. The administration’s actions have reversed decades of U.S. national security policy and created an extraordinary civil-military crisis — and all indications suggest they are far from finished.

Protecting and stewarding the profession of arms through the turbulent years to come should be among the highest priorities of today’s military leaders of all ranks. As historian James Burk has written, a “profession is a relatively ‘high status’ occupation whose members apply abstract knowledge to solve problems in a particular field of endeavor.” The recognition of the military as a profession goes back to the 1800s, and mirrors those of medicine and law. Those of us seeking medical advice unquestionably turn to physicians, and those of us who need legal advice turn to attorneys, because of the training, expertise, and standards inherent in those two professions. In the same way, the nation’s repository of military expertise on the conduct of war resides in the U.S. military, especially in its officer corps. Protecting that domain of expertise, and shielding its precious human capital from an erosion of standards and accountability, are among the highest responsibilities of the stewards of the military profession — its uniformed leaders at all levels.

How should serving military leaders — especially those in junior or mid-career ranks — think about these challenges? For those weighing the often-irreversible decision to stay in uniform or get out, what advice can we give? What can you do, whatever your role, to nurture and protect the profession? Here are several suggestions.

Maintain Your Perspective

The U.S. profession of arms has weathered serious civil-military storms before and emerged stronger. Following the defeat in Vietnam, for example, the U.S. military was a broken force that had lost much of the trust and confidence of the American people and its elected leaders. As one of us witnessed at the time, indiscipline, drug abuse, and racial tensions riddled the ranks, and the officer corps struggled with rampant careerism and breaches of integrity and ethics. As the war ended, hundreds of combat-experienced junior officers leaders left or were pushed out as the force rapidly downsized. Yet the leaders who stayed and weathered those storms rebuilt the force over the next decade into the professional and highly capable military of today. We readily acknowledge that the challenges today will be much harder to address since they stem primarily from the decisions of civilian officials rather than internal issues that military leaders can control. But it nevertheless stands as a reminder that military professionalism has endured through difficult times before, and today’s military leaders will help it do so again.

Look Inward

Make your piece of the military the very best part of the force that it can be. Set the example for integrity and professionalism. Stay above the partisan fray, and don’t let it infect your unit or your workplace. Mentor your rising leaders and be an unflagging source of encouragement and support for them. Exemplify — and talk to your people about — your service’s values and its ethos. Discuss what it means to be a profession, and the standards and ethos it requires. Focus on the mission, developing your people, and discussing and adhering to your service’s values. Focusing inward will help you best take care of your people as they try to make sense of what may be a cascade of jarring changes, all while doing their jobs and weighing life choices.

Look Deep

This turbulent period will end at some point. But the military profession must endure since the U.S. military will still be responsible for defending the nation in the years and decades to come. The rising leaders in today’s military are among the most important stewards of the profession, since their imprint will last for decades to come. Ten years from now, when you or your colleagues look back on this time, what lessons will you talk about to your troops and junior leaders? What can we learn now, and in the coming years, that will help the military profession remain strong? And what choices will be necessary to protect key parts of the profession in the coming years?

Keep Your Political Opinions Private, Whatever They Are

Many of the Trump administration’s decisions about the military have been highly controversial, but there is no question that they have the legal authority to replace senior leaders, change policies, and re-organize and re-direct the force. If you disagree with these decisions, remember that, as civil-military scholar Peter Feaver has noted, civilian leaders have the right to be wrong. Venting your frustrations and criticizing those decisions in front of your subordinates or on social media is not only inappropriate — it undermines your authority as a leader who may be charged with executing missions with which you disagree. And if you agree with the administration, keep that to yourself as well. In these polarized times, you may well be leading troops who have different views — and publicizing your opinions only risks furthering the dangerous politicization of the military. Professionalism requires nonpartisan uniformed leadership that embodies self-control and discretion.

Think About Your Red Lines in Advance

Civilian control of the military does not erase the obligation of every military leader to consider the moral and ethical implications of what they do. We’ve written about this topic before, focused on civil servants, and there seems little question that the stakes and the challenges will be much greater in this second Trump administration. Legal orders must be followed, but every leader should reflect upon their own level of personal ethical limits when continuing to serve. The U.S. military has very little tradition of resignation in protest. The norms of the military profession have long held that when a decision is being considered, you can contribute your views, but then must salute and execute vigorously once the decision is made. That said, if you are directed to take actions that deeply violate your personal ethics or beliefs — such as endorsing false statements, lying to the media, or deceiving members of Congress — principled resignation may be your only option, even though it remains controversial. Keep in mind, though, that you could find yourself prosecuted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, for refusing to obey a direct order or other issues. There are no easy decisions here, which is why it helps to think about these in advance, and to identify those you might rely on for personal and even legal advice.

Embrace Duty, Mission, People, and Values

Dedication and commitment to service means navigating the toughest times and being there to lead the people beneath you. Your example of leadership under the most difficult circumstances will both inspire and affect your peers and subordinates, even long past your time in uniform. If you believe in what you are doing, and believe in the profession, you should make every effort to stay despite the frustrations, disappointments, and inevitable injustices. Those who stay and remain true to the values of the profession — duty, honor, integrity, courage, character — will have the opportunity to lead the renewal of the military profession and culture when the current chaotic disruption recedes. The institution — and future generations of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians — desperately need you.

The U.S. military today is navigating stormy seas in truly uncharted waters. Its only way to weather the current storms is to steer a course of true north, anchoring on mission, values, and people. That course will necessarily be shaped by leaders at all levels who are going to be called upon to demonstrate moral courage — and a sense of duty to the profession of arms that will protect the historic core values of every service from erosion or elimination. Today, as since the nation’s founding, America’s men and women in uniform remain the nation’s first line of defense against its enemies — a responsibility that will not wane no matter what happens. The privates and lieutenants of 2035 and beyond deserve to join a force led by America’s best men and women, imbued with character, selflessness, and vision. Those amazing leaders can be found in every squadron, in every company, and on every quarterdeck across the U.S. military today. The future of the American profession of arms will be theirs, if they can summon the resilience and commitment to ride out this storm.

Lt. Gen. David W. Barno, U.S. Army (ret.), and Dr. Nora Bensahel are professors of practice at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and are also contributing editors at War on the Rocks, where their column appears periodically. Sign up for Barno and Bensahel’s Strategic Outpost newsletter to track their articles as well as their public events.

Image: Airman First Class Thomas Cox via DVIDS.