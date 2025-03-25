In Brief: What Lessons Is North Korea’s Military Taking from the Russo-Ukrainian War?

North Korean soldiers have played an important role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Most recently, 12,000 North Korean soldiers helped Russia claw back Ukrainian advances on Russian territory in Kursk. In late February, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his military to learn from “real combat experience” — widely seen as a reference to the Russo-Ukrainian War. We asked four experts to identify important lessons that North Korea’s military has been learning from its deployments in support of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Read more below. Jonathan Corrado Director of Policy, The Korea Society North Korea’s military has drawn lessons in drone warfare.