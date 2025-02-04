In Brief: Trump Executive Orders and What They Mean for National Security

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** The Trump administration has moved quickly in its first two weeks in office, with more than 45 executive orders addressing a wide range of issues. We asked four experts to identify what orders they consider most impactful for U.S. foreign policy and national security — and why. Ankit Panda Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy