The Adversarial: Shifts in Pressure

Russia This week, the fate of Ukraine shifted from the battlefields of the Donbas to a conference room in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia hosted talks between a U.S. team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian team led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They agreed to "establish a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship" and "appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the