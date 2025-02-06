The Adversarial: Adapting to Changes in Washington and on the Ground

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia Russia continues to make incremental gains on the front line in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian drone attacks increasingly threaten Russia’s domestic energy infrastructure. In the last two weeks, Ukraine has successfully attacked at least four major oil and natural gas processing plants, in regions as disparate as Nizhny Novgorod, Astrakhan, Volgograd, and Ryazan. As these plants have been taken offline, there is potential for Russian gasoline production to fall further — on