In Brief: How Might Defense Budget Cuts Affect Investments in Emerging Technologies?

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered that the Department of Defense conduct a review of its Fiscal Year 2026 budget. "The offsets are targeted at 8% of the Biden Administration's FY26 budget, totaling around $50 billion, which will then be spent on programs aligned with President Trump's priorities," according to a press release. The Pentagon