In this special episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Rick Landgraf talks with Jane Vaynman and Tristan Volpe, co-authors of “Dual Use Deception: How Technology Shapes Cooperation in International Relations,” published in the journal International Organization. The study won IO’s 2023 Robert O. Keohane Award for best research article published by an untenured scholar.

Image: U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Detrick