War on the Rocks is Hiring Paid, Part-Time Copy Editors

War on the Rocks is seeking to hire two to four paid, part-time copy editors to work remotely for about five to 10 hours a week.

Our copy editors are assigned to be “on call” during specific portions of the week. During those times, they are asked to copy-edit War on the Rocks articles for relatively quick turnaround. Editors will focus on house style, grammar, sentence structure and clarity. The copy editors are the final set of eyes on the articles before they are published and will be a crucial part of our daily editorial operation. We are looking for editors who are available on weekdays and weekends between 8am and 6pm Eastern time.

Please note, we will only consider applicants based in the United States.

The position is paid hourly.

Required Qualifications:

1–3 years of experience editing for a newspaper, magazine, journal, or other publication. This can include student publications at the university level;

Excellent writing and editing skills with a keen eye for detail;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and to juggle multiple projects as needed; and

Knowledge of AP style (our house style is a modified version of AP’s).

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to editor@warontherocks.com with “Copy Editor Application” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until January 7, 2025.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Metamorphic Media, which owns and operates War on the Rocks, is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.