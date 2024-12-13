The Adversarial: Drama in the Middle East and East Asia

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Jihadists In the past two weeks, the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham conducted an offensive against the Assad regime that led to the latter’s downfall. This surprising event has excited not only elements within al-Qaeda’s branches but also the Taliban and Muslim Brotherhood, to name a few organizations. Parts of Syria remain under the control of the Turkish proxy Syrian National Army (in northern Aleppo and northern Raqqa governorates) and the U.S.-backed Syrian