In Brief: A Thaw in Icy Relations Between India and China?

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** A 2020 deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control intensified the long-simmering tensions before the two countries. In October, both sides made announcements that they had reached agreement on several issues regarding the disputed border area. A few days later, on Oct. 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Secretary President