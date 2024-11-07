Rewind and Reconnoiter: Washington’s Role in Fighting Terrorism in Africa

In 2021, Michael Shurkin and Aneliese Bernard wrote “Ten Things the United States Should Do to Combat Terrorism in the Sahel,” where they argued that the United States should craft an effective counterterrorism strategy to address worsening jihadist violence in the region. In the wake of a changing geopolitical landscape in West Africa over the last few years, we invited Michael and Aneliese back to reflect on their article. Read more below: Image: Defense Department (Photo by Sgt. Steven Lewis) In your 2021 article, “Ten Things the United States Should Do to Combat Terrorism in the Sahel,” you pointed out the