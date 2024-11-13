In Brief: North Korea’s Critical Allies

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** This weekend, Russia signed into law a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea that includes a mutual defense provision and strengthens security ties between the two countries. Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, North Korea has sent at least 11,000 troops to Russia to fight against Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, potentially in exchange for a nuclear technology