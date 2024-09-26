Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Ordinary and Unique in Russia’s Electoral Information Warfare Game with Michael Poznansky

In 2016, Michael Poznansky wrote “The Ordinary and Unique Russia’s Electoral Information Warfare Game,” where he argued that while Russia has consistently interfered in elections globally, the unique circumstances of the Donald Trump–Hillary Clinton election created a singular opportunity for the Russian government to interfere in a U.S. presidential election. In the wake of years of continued interference attempts, we invited Michael back to reflect on his article. Read more below. In your 2016 article “The Ordinary and Unique in Russia’s Electoral Information Warfare Game,” you argued that while Russia has consistently interfered in elections globally, the unique circumstances of the