In Brief: What to Expect out of the United Nations General Assembly

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** This week, as wars continue to rage in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and beyond, world leaders are convening in New York for the 79th annual United Nations General Assembly. We asked four experts to tell us what they expect to come out of the summit, what issues they expect to take center stage, and if they think the meeting