In Brief: Is the United States Preparing for War with China?

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveled to China and met with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Central Military Commission vice chairman Gen. Zhang Youxia. The visit was touted by both sides as aimed at stabilization of the U.S.-Chinese relationship, which has grown increasingly contentious over issues including Taiwan and the