The Adversarial

China Tensions flared again this week between the People's Republic of China and the Philippines — this time, at Sabina Shoal, which lies between Palawan and Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone. A Chinese Coast Guard effort to intercept two Philippine Coast Guard cutters, which were conducting resupply to several islands in the Spratlys, resulted in collisions between the vessels, which the Philippine government said damaged both ships.