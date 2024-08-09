Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia Even as it continues to make small advances in its war against Ukraine, Russia has been focused on larger geopolitical issues over the last two weeks. The start of the Olympics in Paris highlighted Russia’s continued exclusion from the international community. Rather than attempting to reintegrate into the Olympic community, Russian leaders have largely rejected the Olympics, with Russian media describing them as “the Olympics of Hell” while Russian athletes eligible to participate as individuals