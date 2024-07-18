Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Accelerating Threat of the Political Assassination with Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware

In 2022, Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware wrote “The Accelerating Threat of Political Assassination,” where they explored the increased frequency of political violence and assassination in Western democracies. Following last week’s assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, we invited them back to revisit the topic and discuss the evolution of political violence in the last two years. Read more below. Image: Flickr user Geoffrey Fairchild In your 2022 article “The Accelerating Threat of the Political Assassination,” you discuss the growing trend of political violence and assassination, particularly in democracies such as the United States. In what ways could the recent