In Brief: China’s Third Plenum

Last week, the Chinese Communist Party held its third plenum, a closed door meeting of high-level party officials that has historically indicated the country’s policy direction on major issues, such as the economy. This was the first third plenum held since 2018 and was hotly anticipated, especially considering China’s faltering economic growth. We asked four experts to tell us more about the outcomes of the meeting and what this might indicate about China’s strategy in the coming months and years. Read more below. Collin Meisel Associate Director of Geopolitical Analysis Pardee Institute at the University of Denver Ahead of last week’s Third