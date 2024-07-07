A Position of Influence: Adm. Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee

Ryan met with Adm. Rob Bauer of the Royal Netherlands Navy for a conversation in Washington, DC. As chair of the NATO Military Committee, he is the senior-most military officer in the alliance. They discussed many things from Ukraine to why military industrial capacity has become such a defining issue for his tenure. On the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, this is a must-listen episode.

Image: Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs