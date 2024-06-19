In Brief: Will Europe Continue to Support Ukraine?

In European Parliamentary elections earlier this month, far-right parties in France and Germany made significant gains, even pushing French President Emmanuel Macron to call for a snap legislative election. Will these gains by right-wing populists affect Europe’s support for Ukraine? We asked five experts to tell us. Read more below. Frank Sauer Head of Research, Metis Institute for Strategy and Foresight Senior Research Fellow, Bundeswehr University Munich A new European Parliament has been elected. The right wing has gained, but the center has held. This result is neither surprising nor a sudden shift. It merely solidifies an existing trend: Right-wing populism