The Adversarial

China Lai Ching-te's inauguration as Taiwan's new president, featuring a speech that did little to assuage Beijing's fears that Lai is a "separatist" bent on formal independence for Taiwan, stirred up some strong emotions on the other side of the strait. Chinese leaders reacted harshly – but not as harshly as many supposed – by launching yet another round of military exercises that abruptly cordoned off vital areas of Taiwan's maritime and