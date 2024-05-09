Rewind and Reconnoiter: Is America Still Born to Rule the Seas with Claude Berube

In 2021, Claude Berube wrote “Is America Still Born to Rule the Seas?” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that China has overtaken the United States in terms of naval balance of power. In response to a recent U.S. Navy report highlighting major delays in production of key ships and submarines, we asked him to look back on the article. Read more below. Photo Credit: U.S. Navy (Photo by Seaman Marvin Gabriel) In your article “Is America Still Born to Rule the Seas?” written in 2021, you argued that the Chinese navy has overtaken the U.S. Navy, which now