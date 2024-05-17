Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** China On Monday, Lai Ching-te will be inaugurated as the new president of Taiwan. Lai’s victory in January and inauguration in May have long been marked on many calendars as potential flashpoints for a crisis, since leaders in Beijing have called Lai a “troublemaker” and threatened various escalations if he won election. But the truth is that Lai’s initial actions upon winning the presidency have been quite careful and remarkably consistent with
This is members-only content. Become a member today to read more!