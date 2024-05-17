Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** China On Monday, Lai Ching-te will be inaugurated as the new president of Taiwan. Lai’s victory in January and inauguration in May have long been marked on many calendars as potential flashpoints for a crisis, since leaders in Beijing have called Lai a “troublemaker” and threatened various escalations if he won election. But the truth is that Lai’s initial actions upon winning the presidency have been quite careful and remarkably consistent with