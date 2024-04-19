Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Iran Iran’s recent extensive missile and drone attack on Israel marks a significant escalation in the longstanding confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv. The attack, according to Tehran, was in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus earlier in April, which led to the death of a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander. Iranian officials have declared their act of “revenge” complete. However, they have issued stern warnings about