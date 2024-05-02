Rewind and Reconnoiter: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s Crisis of Nuclear Credibility with Tyler Bowen

In 2022, Tyler Bowen wrote “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s Crisis of Nuclear Credibility” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that nuclear weapons were required for NATO to deter Russia as conventional NATO forces were incapable of doing so. In response to continued Russian nuclear rhetoric and Polish President Duda’s comments on participation in NATO’s nuclear sharing program, we asked him to look back on the article. Read more below. Photo Credit: 1st Lt. Jonathan Carkhuff, Air Combat Command Public Affairs In your article “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s Crisis of Nuclear Credibility,” written in 2022,