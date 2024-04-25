Rewind and Reconnoiter: “Recalculating Route”: A Realistic Risk Assessment for GPS with Brandon Davenport and Rich Ganske

In 2019, Brandon Davenport and Rich Ganske wrote “‘Recalculating Route’: A Realistic Risk Assessment for GPS” for War on the Rocks, in which they argued that threats to GPS are regularly over-exaggerated and that the GPS remains highly resilient. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s recent spate of jamming military and civilian aircraft in Europe, we asked them to look back on the article. Read more below. Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Erin Gulden In your article “‘Recalculating Route’: A Realistic Risk Assessment for GPS” written in 2019, you demonstrated that threats to GPS are over-exaggerated, often