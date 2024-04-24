In Brief: Defense Integration of Commercial Space Capabilities

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** This month, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Space Force released strategies aimed at integrating commercial space capabilities into military space architecture. Commercial space capabilities have regularly demonstrated military utility in Ukraine’s effort to hold back Russia’s invasion for the past two years. Militaries around the world are moving to capitalize on such capabilities. We