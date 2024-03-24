Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** North Korea In early March, Kim Jong Un inspected a major operational training base in the western part of the country, stressing the need for the Korean People’s Army to intensify training and instructing new tasks for “practical actual-war drills to ensure victory in war.” His rationale for these stepped-up efforts was to for the army to be able to “contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force, successfully control even the