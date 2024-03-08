The Adversarial: March 7

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. China This week, China observers are watching the “Two Sessions,” the annual meeting of China’s 3,000-person National People’s Congress in Beijing that convenes March 5–11. On Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang announced an annual growth target of 5 percent, and the world’s political leaders and business communities will be watching closely during the week for other signals about the direction of China’s near-term economic policy. Economic analysts believe that the 5 percent growth target could be difficult to achieve