The Adversarial: February 8

February 9, 2024
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. North Korea On Jan. 24, North Korea conducted its first test launches of a new strategic cruise missile, the Pulhwasal-3-31. Four days later, Kim Jong Un oversaw the firing of additional Pulhwasal-3-31s, apparently from a submerged submarine. The reported flight time suggests a test range of almost 1500 kilometers. At the launch, Kim stressed the urgency of “nuclear weaponization” of the navy as a “core requirement” for the state’s nuclear force and discussed developing

