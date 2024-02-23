The Adversarial: February 22

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia The Russian leadership has been pushing forward its agenda on multiple fronts recently. Domestically, the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison on Feb. 16 signals a potential new round of repression. Russian opposition leaders believe that Navalny was poisoned, possibly once again with Novichok, the nerve agent that almost killed him in August 2020. The Russian government’s delay in returning his body to his family has lent credence to these claims.