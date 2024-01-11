Rewind and Reconnoiter: China’s Response to the War in Gaza with Mike Singh

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2020, Mike Singh, managing director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, wrote “As Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates Normalize Ties, China Looks on Warily” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that while the then-rapprochement between Israel and Arab states, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, “may be good