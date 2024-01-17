In Brief: The Conflict Between Israel and Hizballah

Last week, an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed a top Hizballah commander, Wissam al Tawil, renewing fears that the war in Gaza could spark a broader regional conflict. This comes after months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hizballah since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 and an Israeli airstrike that killed Hamas deputy chief Saleh al Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 2. We asked four experts to tell us more about this conflict and how it might develop. Read more below. Faysal Itani Senior Director New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy Israel’s killing of Hizballah commander Wissam