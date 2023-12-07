Rewind and Reconnoiter: China’s Slowing Economy with Collin Meisel

In 2019, Collin Meisel and Jonathan D. Moyer wrote “Preparing for China’s Rapid Rise and Decline” for War on the Rocks, looking at how “China’s rapid transition toward a downward trajectory will pose a unique set of national security challenges for the United States that could prove even more difficult than those posed by China’s rise.” In light of China’s economic slowdown, we asked Collin to look back on the piece and its recommendations. Read more below. Image: Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen In your article, you look at the risks posed by Chinese “decline”