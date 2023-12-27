2023 War on the Rocks Staff Picks

The day after tomorrow, we will publish our yearly top 20 list of most-read articles at War on the Rocks. This holiday season, the staffs of War on the Rocks and the Texas National Security Review looked back and chose two of their favorite articles. We also thought about the future and what we would like to see in our pages this coming year.

Wishing all of our readers a restful holiday season, and we look forward to 2024.

Kerry Anderson, Production Editor, Texas National Security Review

“The Origins of the Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait Reconsidered,” Daniel Chardell

“It’s Not the Plane, It’s the Pilot,” Francis J. Gavin

Looking for in 2024: I’m always interested in the evolving role of non-state actors in conflict. Also in 2024, I’m curious about the potential impacts of climate change on warfare and whether the Israel-Hamas war or other unexpected events will derail U.S. efforts to shift focus to East Asia.

Nicholas Danforth, Editor, War on the Rocks

“The Dead Cannot Go Home: Memory Diplomacy and the American Battle Monuments Commission at 100,” Sam Edwards

“Imposing the Past: Putin’s War for History,” Jade McGlynn

Looking for in 2024: While history is always in the news, I enjoyed both these pieces because they demonstrated how only by being attuned to the contradictions of the past can we hope to draw useful lessons from it. In 2024, we’re eager to hear from more authors taking this approach to making historical ironies speak to contemporary dilemmas.

Olivia Falkenrath, Content Associate, War on the Rocks

“Information Resilience: Countering Disinformation and Its Threat to the U.S. Alliance System,” Jill Goldenziel and Daniel Grant

“Biting Off What It Can Chew: Ukraine Understands Its Attritional Context,” Robert Rose

Looking for in 2024: I would like to see policy recommendations on how the U.S. government can enhance the innovation of emerging technologies at speed and scale in its technological race with China (through cooperation with the private sector and academia).

Megan Oprea, Managing Editor, Texas National Security Review

“The Origins of the Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait Reconsidered,” Daniel Chardell

“Stabilization Lessons from the British Empire,” Roger B. Myerson

Looking for in 2024: I would like to see more on the stability of the Mexican state and the drug cartels, and what the implications of this are internationally, as well as more articles that, like Daniel Chardell’s article, are retrospective in nature and reassess past assumptions.

Erin O’Brien, Membership Editor, War on the Rocks

“Prigozhin as Pugachev or Pilgrim: The Wagner Rebellion in Historical Context,” by Alexander S. Burns

“Mind the Middle Powers,” by Tim Sweijs and Michael J. Mazarr

In 2024, I would like to see more articles focused on conflicts and political instability in the Sahel and in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in the aftermath of the “coup epidemic” this year. I would also like to see more pieces putting forth policy recommendations to help end protracted – but bloody – conflicts that have fallen off the front page, such as in Haiti and in Sudan.

Aaron Stein, Chief Content Officer, War on the Rocks

“The Sinking Submarine Industrial Base,” Emma Salisbury

“Prigozhin as Pugachev or Pilgrim: The Wagner Rebellion in Historical Context,” Alexander S. Burns.

Looking for in 2024: What I want to see is more in-depth analysis on what the Russian military is learning and has learned from its war in Ukraine and how they are adapting to the advantages provided to the Ukrainian armed forces by more modern Western weapons.