We’re Hiring an Editor for Our Membership Community

War on the Rocks is looking for a detail-oriented membership editor who is committed to the clear communication of sophisticated ideas and is excited to work in the field of national security. This is a full-time position (40 hours a week), beginning in Winter 2023. We will only consider candidates who live in the Washington, DC metro area or who are willing to relocate there. Please note this is not a remote work position. We have a hybrid schedule of at least three days in the office a week.

About the Publication

War on the Rocks is focused on growing and serving a community passionate about strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. It is the flagship publication of Metamorphic Media, a D.C.-based media and education company. Founded in 2013, War on the Rocks aims to improve the professional and public discourse on issues of strategic importance by featuring experienced and authoritative voices in articles, essays, and podcasts. We value camaraderie, creativity, and expertise.

About the Position

This individual will be responsible for editing newsletters and working with our other membership editor, Erin O’Brien, the rest of the editorial team, and War on the Rocks contributors to produce our premium membership content.

Key Responsibilities

Working with our stable of expert writers to curate and publish content (newsletters, articles, and podcasts) for our membership community on a predetermined schedule

Playing an important role in daily editorial operations

Posting content to our mail delivery platform and website

Skills and Experience Required

Two years of editorial experience

Attention to detail

Proven track record of delivering against short-term deadlines

Exceptional and elegant written English

Subject-matter familiarity with defense and foreign policy issues

Familiarity with AP Style

A high level of attention to detail

Patience and rigor

Ability to communicate edits clearly, constructively, and politely to authors

Ability to work flexibly as part of a small team

Did we mention attention to detail?

How to Apply

Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples — one short-form and one long-form — all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive please). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editor@warontherocks.com with WOTR MEMBERS EDITOR APP in the subject line. The deadline for all applicants is Dec. 4th. Applications received after that date will not be considered.

Metamorphic Media is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

Image: Photo by Master Sgt. William Greer