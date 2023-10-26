Rewind and Reconnoiter: Hamas and the Dangerous Diffusion of Basic Infantry Tactics, with Leo Blanken, Kai Thaxton, and Michael Alexander

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2018, Leo Blanken, Kai Thaxton, and Michael Alexander wrote “Shock of the Mundane: The Dangerous Diffusion of Basic Infantry Tactics” for War on the Rocks, in which they argued that “the marginal improvement of tactical prowess in violent non-state groups may lead to outcomes that have strategic implications for global U.S. counter-terrorist and counter-insurgent operations.”