In Brief: The U.S.-Saudi-Israeli Deal

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last month, it was revealed that the United States was in talks with Saudi Arabia to establish a mutual defense treaty as part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to get the Kingdom to normalize relations with Israel. Under such a pact, each country would agree to defend the other in case they were attacked in