Debating the Future of the Russo-Ukrainian War
With American military and economic help on the way to Kyiv, Chris, Zack and Melanie discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war. Will the new American aid package make a difference in the outcome of the conflict? What should be Ukraine’s strategy going forward? What, if anything, can Ukraine and its partners realistically do to get Russia to make meaningful concessions at the negotiating table?
Chris has a very proud attaboy for his son who is graduating from college and moving into the real world, Zack questions the effectiveness of a protest in Washington, D.C., and Melanie criticizes Greenpeace for a very bad idea that could have devastating consequences.
Episode Reading
- Jack Watling, “American Aid Alone Won’t Save Ukraine,” Foreign Affairs, May 2, 2024.
- Mark Cancian and Chris Park, “What is in the Ukraine Aid Package and What Does it Mean for the Future of the War?”, CSIS, May 1, 2024.
- “Emmanuel Macron on How to Rescue Europe,” The Economist, May 2, 2024.
- Mark Lynas, “Children Could Die because of Greenpeace’s Golden Rice Activism,” The Spectator, April 25, 2024.
- John Ismay, “The Death of a Treaty Could be a Lifesaver for Taiwan,” New York Times, May 3, 2024.
- Craig Whitlock, “Book excerpt: The admiral who had a mental breakdown over Fat Leonard,” Washington Post, May 6, 2024
- Gesine Weber, “Give France Credit for Its Strategic Change,” War on the Rocks, May 6, 2024.