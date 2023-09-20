In Brief: The North Korean-Russian Threat

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a rare trip beyond his country’s borders to Russia, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit stoked fears that there could be increased weapons and technology transfers between the two hostile nations and that North Korea could provide Russia with badly needed munitions for