In Brief: The Mediterranean Migrant Crisis

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** This year has seen the highest number of irregular border crossings into the European Union since 2016, with the migratory route across the central Mediterranean sea the most traveled in the world, according to monitoring group Frontex. There have also been a record number of deaths. In the first six months of 2023, nearly 2,000 migrants