Mid-Afternoon Map: War on the Rocks’ Tenth Anniversary Edition

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. This is a special edition of the newsletter to celebrate War on the Rocks’ tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, War on the Rocks has published a lot of articles about a lot of different countries. Almost all of them, it turns out. Not surprisingly, some places have received considerably more