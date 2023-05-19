Mid-Afternoon Map: Turkey and the World

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. Whether confidently bridging East and West or being mercilessly torn between the two, Turkey has long maintained a complex relationship with geographic clichés. At particularly acrobatic moments, Ankara manages to straddle the continental divide, turning its back on Europe while still keeping a foot firmly planted there. Indeed, diplomats and journalists have