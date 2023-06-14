In Brief: The Chinese Space Program

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On May 30, 2023, China sent its first civilian astronaut into space as part of the Shenzhou-16 satellite program, a significant step forward for the country’s rapidly developing space program. The astronauts headed for the Tiangong space station, marking the country’s fifth manned mission to the station since 2021. We asked three experts to tell us