In Brief: The Fentanyl Crisis

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Fentanyl and other opioids trafficked into the United States are currently fueling the largest drug crisis in the country’s history. Since 2000, more than a million people in the United States have died of drug overdoses – mostly from opioids – and in the last few years illegal fentanyl smuggled into the country and mixed with