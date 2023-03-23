The Military and Great Powers: The Latest From Latin America, Part 2

, , , and
March 23, 2023
Podcasts - War On The Rocks
Biden_Obrador

Nicholas Danforth recently sat down with Agustina Giraudy, Adam Isacson and Anya Prusa to discuss the latest political developments in Latin America. This the second installment of our two-part podcast on Latin America. The conversation began with an overview of the role of the military in different Latin American countries, before pivoting to an examination of regional views of great powers. The conversation concluded with a discussion about U.S. policy in the region, and how different governments view the Biden administration.

 


 

Image: The White House

Podcasts, War On The Rocks
NEW PODCAST ALERT
The Insider logo

Have you ever read one of our authors and thought, “Wow, that was interesting, but I want to know more?” On The Insider, our new members-only podcast, we sit down with two of our experts each week and ask them, why’d you write this? And why does it matter?

Click Here To Listen