How Technology Changes Arms Control

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we hear from Professor Jane Vaynman, author of “Better Monitoring and Better Spying: The Impact of Emerging Technology on Arms Control,” which appears in Vol. 4/Iss. 4 of the Texas National Security Review, a special issue dedicated to the memory and legacy of Janne Nolan. Vaynman explores how advances in the technology of drones, small satellites, artificial intelligence, and additive manufacturing may impact the future of arms control agreements and verification. This article was the winner of the Janne Nolan prize competition, sponsored by the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies as part of the Future Strategy Forum.

Image: aamanatullah, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons