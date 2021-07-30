A Promising Past?

In last week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we heard Professor Jim Goldgeier of American University and the Brookings Institution and former British Ambassador Alexandra Hall Hall discuss the thematic connections between the addition of new NATO members after the breakup of the Soviet Union and the dynamics that ultimately led to Brexit. In this episode, Professor Goldgeier goes into more depth on the promises that were or weren’t made to Soviet and Russian leaders by NATO and Western leaders in the turbulent period between 1991 and 1993. As Goldgeier explains, even the language used to describe these events — whether “enlargement” or “expansion” — carries shades of meaning that continue to resonate today. This event was recorded live at the Clements Center Summer Seminar on History and Statecraft in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and sponsored by the Clements Center of the University of Texas, Austin.

Image: FDR Presidential Museum and Library via Flickr