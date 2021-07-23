Growing and Shrinking

LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

July 23, 2021
Podcasts - Horns of a Dilemma
The admission of new NATO members from the former Soviet Union and Warsaw pact marked an expansion of European multilateral institutions.  The growth in membership of European institutions continued until 25 years later, when Britain decided to withdraw from the European Union.  In a session recorded at the Clements Center Summer Seminar on History and Statecraft in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Professor Jim Goldgeier and Ambassador Alexandra Hall Hall examine what common themes connect these two events, exploring question of identity, trust in institutions, and the use (or misuse) of history.

